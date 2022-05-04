Last morning fun

So, after four lovely weeks with our little family in Melbourne it was time to go home.

Every morning Evie came to play with us in bed before she went to daycare, if Mum was working, or other activities were on the go.

I just love this photo as it sums up our happy little granddaughter who we got to know so well and who was so at ease with us from day 1.

Three good things

1. A great flight back to UK....I slept a lot and lovely food at appropriate times.

2. Great day for laundry .....after it rained there was a perfect breeze today.

3. Lovely light in our garden and good feeling back in our own space.