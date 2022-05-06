Previous
Camellia by sarah19
Photo 2542

Camellia

From indoors....it's amazing how the blooms are so numerous this year.... but everywhere around is the same. Thick clumps of daffodils in gardens and along verges, even dandelions seem to have multiplied.
I guess there was something just right about the conditions and timing when so many colourful growing things.....
Three good things
1. A bit of cooking....the little Bremner family are coming to visit tomorrow.
2. A visit to my lovely friend Sheila on her birthday.
3 Garden centre visit for containers for the potatoes!
Sarah Bremner

Maggiemae ace
Good to choose a portrait style for this bush! So very pretty!
May 7th, 2022  
