Previous
Next
Sister Sheila at Street Party by sarah19
Photo 2568

Sister Sheila at Street Party

Loved getting this from my sister who is quite a cookery/baking whizz!!
She lives in Surrey and has very sociable neighbours and friends in the avenue. They had a lot of fun celebrating the Platinum Jubilee!!
I think you can tell she's enjoying herself!
Three good things
1. Sisters....I don't see enough of them really!
2. A lot of time in the garden....we need a team!!
3. A visit to Auntie Liz. She's had some trouble with her hip - so frustrating - but loves her garden and has two pheasants who visit twice a day!!😂
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise