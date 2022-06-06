Sister Sheila at Street Party

Loved getting this from my sister who is quite a cookery/baking whizz!!

She lives in Surrey and has very sociable neighbours and friends in the avenue. They had a lot of fun celebrating the Platinum Jubilee!!

I think you can tell she's enjoying herself!

Three good things

1. Sisters....I don't see enough of them really!

2. A lot of time in the garden....we need a team!!

3. A visit to Auntie Liz. She's had some trouble with her hip - so frustrating - but loves her garden and has two pheasants who visit twice a day!!😂

