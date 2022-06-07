Previous
Next
Safely home. by sarah19
Photo 2569

Safely home.

We had a beautiful day for driving home and I'm a bit more familiar with my new car. We stopped off in Elgin (where I had picked it up on Friday on our way north) and had a lovely chat with Connor who is a very reassuring young Toyota expert 😊. He explained a few of our queries very well and I think I'll remember them!! If not he's at the end of the phone!
Three good things
1. A lovely break for coffee and cake at Gordon Castle Garden, in Fochabers.
2. Garden is looking amazing at home. Sunshine makes them happy.
3. Bakery items from Tain to enjoy at home.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise