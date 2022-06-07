Safely home.

We had a beautiful day for driving home and I'm a bit more familiar with my new car. We stopped off in Elgin (where I had picked it up on Friday on our way north) and had a lovely chat with Connor who is a very reassuring young Toyota expert 😊. He explained a few of our queries very well and I think I'll remember them!! If not he's at the end of the phone!

Three good things

1. A lovely break for coffee and cake at Gordon Castle Garden, in Fochabers.

2. Garden is looking amazing at home. Sunshine makes them happy.

3. Bakery items from Tain to enjoy at home.