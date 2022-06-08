Contented cows

Had a lovely walk last night after Pilates. My friend Astrid lives near the Village Hall where we have our class so she was waiting for me with her darling baby boy in his pram.

There's a beautiful estate, full of colourful flowers at present, and we just followed the path. Nearing the main road on the way back to the village we spotted a herd of beautiful cows!

They were very calm and quiet!!



Today has been busy. The engineer came to service our boiler and I managed to do a thorough clean and tidy of the utility room before he arrived.

Feels great!!!!

Laundry, gardening and admin stuff done too. 😂

Three good things

1. Sunny morning and washing dried out in the fresh air.

2. New pasta dish for supper.

3. Emails, WhatsApp messages, and text messages....had fun with Evie and Laura in Australia in the morning, sent recipes to friends in Tain, and long chat with Susie in The Hague this evening. What an amazing world.

