Fence construction

In November, storm Arwen wrecked the fence at the north edge of our Patio.

So at last, we spent quite a lot of time today replacing it with new panels. It was quite tricky but we got there. And though it limits the view beyond it does add a lot of shelter to our sitting area.

North breeze is never welcome.

Three good things

1. The best neighbours who are happy to lend tools!!!

2. Teamwork...listening and talking can be tricky 😂😂😂

3. Rain came to water all the plants in pots.