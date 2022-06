Short again

Sitting in the garden after having my hair cut. I hadn't realised how long it had grown until I was leaving the salon!!

Feels so light.

Three good things

1. Almost clear of Covid! Test a week on had a very faint line, but I've not felt ill at all, kept my sense of smell and taste and had enough energy to do lots of things in the house and garden.

Really that's at least three good things.

2. Flowers from church friends.

3. A walk with my neighbour.