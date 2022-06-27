Previous
Garden fun by sarah19
Photo 2589

Garden fun

So lovely to have sunny days at the start of the holidays.
Three good things
1. Familiar spaces
2. How quickly we feel at home even after three years.
3. Bath fun at bedtime....giggling sounds and splashing 😄😄
27th June 2022

Sarah Bremner

