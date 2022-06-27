Sign up
Photo 2589
Garden fun
So lovely to have sunny days at the start of the holidays.
Three good things
1. Familiar spaces
2. How quickly we feel at home even after three years.
3. Bath fun at bedtime....giggling sounds and splashing 😄😄
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
0
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
