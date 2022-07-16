Fun on the beach at Portmahomack

Busy day. After breakfast we wandered to the High Street where the monthly market was happening. Lovely things to see and a pretty little dish for their Mum to put her silver rings and things in.

Cake choices at Harry Gow's, a walk to a play park, packed lunch ready and a drive to the beach.

Much fun had! Many photos taken and home tired but happy after.

Three good things.

1. The little shop had buckets and spades for sale.....we'd forgotten ours.

2. Not too many people or dogs!

3. Warm showers to clean off the sand between toes