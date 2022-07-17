Dornoch Cathedral

One of our favourite places and so close to home territory for me.

It was lovely to wander through in the peace of the afternoon, though I had hoped to get there for the morning service.....cough not helpful though.

The boys loved it, the sound of Seanair singing, the lovely colours of the stained glass windows and the whole ambiance of the building,

Three good things

1. So glad they loved it too.

2. A beautiful Scottish tweed rug at a very reasonable price - woven in Brora just up the road a few miles.

3. More beach fun....the energy levels are awesome.