Crashed out...

Connor and Finnley crashed out at the end of a hot busy day. We tidied up at No 3 and packed the cars.

Allan had a new strimmer to take home so I took the boys in my car.

It was very busy and pretty hot so we stopped at Brodie Castle for a break....only to find it was closed on Mondays. Oh well.....the guys managed a toilet stop!!!

Three good things

1. Left the men working on the chimney repair at No 3. High work, hot work on a day like this.

2. Home safely and fun to get outdoors to run about.

3. Off to bed early ....their mum and dad get back late tonight. But Connor had wakened in time to give them big hugs!