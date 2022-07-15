The garden at the Courthouse

Our visit to Cromarty was so lovely and though there was a fresh sea breeze in parts the walled garden at the Courthouse was calm and cosy.

We visited early in the day and returned to have our picnic lunch.

For me it was a nostalgia trip - where I lived and worked for two years after graduation. It's a long time ago and the little town has flourished since then.

Three good things

1. Fantastic coffee shop at the pier.

2. Lovely Scandinavian shop with boy friendly items to buy.

3. Fruit in the garden to graze on.... gooseberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, and more for later in the year.