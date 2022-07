Playing with old toys

We went to visit a good friend who produced a box of old cars+garage and a box of old soldiers. Kept the boys occupied for the best part of an hour!

Three good things

1. A fun time at the local activity centre, even though nettles spoiled things...but lovely team member put ice cubes in a disposable glove which helped a bit.

2. Good drive to No 3.

3. Meatballs and spaghetti enjoyed by everyone.