Investigators

So finding things to do now that we're a little better.....in a box of treasure from the 1990s (?) Connor found two mobile phones. Fascinating to take them to bits in discussion with Dad, and taking photos as he went along. This could even be part of a topic when they eventually get back to 'home' and to school.

Three good things

1. Auntie Laura was amused when she saw this on WhatsApp....

2. Appetites beginning to return.

3. Advice from the pharmacy.....so helpful and effective.