Cheer up duck!!!

Daughter Laura posted this cute photo of baby Evie wearing the cosy suit her Auntie Susie sent a long time ago!! Now at last it fits her, and as it's quite chilly in Melbourne at the moment it is great!!!

What a lovely cheerful photo of the little girl cousin.

Covid 4!!! now so much to be rearranged and no one going anywhere for a while.

Three good things

1. Laundry dried outside this afternoon.

2. Some are feeling a bit better and had a bite of tea.

3. Cookie baking; orange and carrot soup; broccoli quiche, cream crackers, comfort food and lots of screen time seem to help. And less coughing at the end of the day.

