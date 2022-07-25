Previous
Cheer up duck!!! by sarah19
Photo 2612

Cheer up duck!!!

Daughter Laura posted this cute photo of baby Evie wearing the cosy suit her Auntie Susie sent a long time ago!! Now at last it fits her, and as it's quite chilly in Melbourne at the moment it is great!!!
What a lovely cheerful photo of the little girl cousin.
Covid 4!!! now so much to be rearranged and no one going anywhere for a while.
Three good things
1. Laundry dried outside this afternoon.
2. Some are feeling a bit better and had a bite of tea.
3. Cookie baking; orange and carrot soup; broccoli quiche, cream crackers, comfort food and lots of screen time seem to help. And less coughing at the end of the day.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
715% complete

View this month »

