Summertime

So many flowers popping out but with the dry weather parts are in need of some TLC.

Today I got LOTS done in the garden. David seems to be feeling better and was keen to help so I let him do that.

I hope he has not overdone it.... headed off to bed early tonight.

Three good things

1. The strength of the younger generation!!!!

2. Lots of flowers from the patio edge transplanted. We have to clear the area in preparation for refurbishing of the area.

3. Major gluing and sticking on Laura's old dolls house....my fingers are not the better of the superglue!!!😂😂😂