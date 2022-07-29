Previous
Front view on the dolls house by sarah19
Front view on the dolls house

The little guys were off to bed so I did what was possible with the front of the dolls house. Some of the windows have no 'glass' , and the door is firmly closed (and no door-handle!)
I needed to do some patchwork with the brick paper but it will do for the moment.
The boys had fun the morning after and had little dolls at every window.
Three good things
1. A second busy day in the garden with David.
2. Beautiful sunshine by the time we finished.
3, Jenn and David made dinner and drinks later when the boys were off to bed. We were watching the final episode of Neighbours' which was a favourite when David and siblings were young! Fun to see some well known characters from 30 years ago 😂😂
Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Maggiemae ace
You had the light in the right place! Looks adorable and is that a lady in the top middle window waiting for her young adonis?
July 30th, 2022  
