Just turned 1

So Neil is now 1 year old.....how quickly the time has passed. And what fun he has added to our lives. Tomorrow is the celebration day as his Mum and Dad were traveling home from a wedding this morning.

And clearly he likes cake!!!!

Three good things

1. A wonderful visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery

2. Lunch at the café and some shopping after.

3. Washing line full.....and dried well in spite of some showers.