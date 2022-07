Neil is one.

So it wasn't all about cake. The sun was shining and lots of his family gathered in the garden at their house and he was loving all the attention.

Gently exploring his gifts and lots of photo opportunities made it quite a fun day.

Three good things

1. Salad making for quite a few visitors.

2. Allan on BBQ and it went well.

3. Such positive sporting events on BBC....a tonic.