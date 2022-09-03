A little posy on the coffee table

Quite a busy day. Lovely weather for garden things again.....the trailer was emptied of gravel and back to its owner. A lot of weeding and pruning in the back garden.

And after a late breakfast we didn't feel hungry at usual lunchtime. Then remembered a gift token for a favourite coffee shop so .....

Three good things

1. Delicious fish pie with salad, and alcohol free lager so the driver was happy. And orange and almond cake with coffee.

2. All the garden debris away to the lorry that collects it from the Academy car park on Saturday afternoon.

3. A light glass of gin..... from one of the mini bottles I bought at Castle Fraser recently.😊