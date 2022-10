Colour rescue

Some of the flowers in the front hall were well past their best, but a stem trim and a change of vase means they can survive a few more days. I love the bright colours.

Three good things

1. Apple Cake making to use up some from the fruit bowl and the Pitmedden bags.

2. Coffee catch up with a friend. Sharing photos of grandchildren 😂😂

3. A bit of a tidy up.....wool, sewing fabrics, treasure..... good feeling.