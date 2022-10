A wander in leaves

Neil and his Mum and Dad came out this afternoon as our Swedish friends were arriving later. Neil had his new wellies, which are a little too big....but together we managed to stamp around in the leaves that have fallen this week.

Loved that I was wearing my spotty dress so worked well with spotty wellies 😂.

Three good things

1. Catch up time.

2. Tidy house after all the efforts of the last few days.

3. Fun with Neil. He is such a little sweetie!!!