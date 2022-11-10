Nice place for a snack

Previous
So it was a good day at the Art Gallery again. We started with coffee etc and I think Neil is beginning to recognise the space. He laughs when the staff play with him from a distance and they are definitely recognising us!!
Today the WOW feature was the very tall Christmas tree with hundreds of gold lights and bobbles.
Nice to have him with me on what would have been my Dad's (Neil) birthday.
Three good things
1. Long walk via bus station only to find the bus I needed didn't come that way....back to Union Street. All good for the step count.
2. Home early and managed to do some tidying up at the patio. One pot was very waterlogged... amazing how much has built up even though weather very warm now.
3. A lovely time at the church helping my friend Elizabeth 'dress the front' for Remembrance Sunday service. Hundreds of crocheted and knitted poppies ☺️
Sarah Bremner

Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely photo of Neil. I can imagine that you are both becoming very well known at the Art Gallery, and how lovely that you are able to make the most of this space, with your grandson. Such special moments.
November 11th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Cute face
November 11th, 2022  
