White..

So much white around and more to come according to the man at the petrol station across the road. I cleared lots of snow off my car and put the windscreen cover in place so I don't have to think about clearing lots more in the morning.

A busy morning with support team for our visitors. Great support and all going well.

Three good things

1. Family coming for supper and leaving little guy so I don't have to worry about snowy drive in the morning.

2. Sewing project tonight.... adjusting a dress for a good friend's family celebration at the weekend.

3. Walk to the shops for some pasta.... easy supper for all.



