Previous
Next
White.. by sarah19
Photo 2750

White..

So much white around and more to come according to the man at the petrol station across the road. I cleared lots of snow off my car and put the windscreen cover in place so I don't have to think about clearing lots more in the morning.
A busy morning with support team for our visitors. Great support and all going well.
Three good things
1. Family coming for supper and leaving little guy so I don't have to worry about snowy drive in the morning.
2. Sewing project tonight.... adjusting a dress for a good friend's family celebration at the weekend.
3. Walk to the shops for some pasta.... easy supper for all.

13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
753% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise