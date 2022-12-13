So much white around and more to come according to the man at the petrol station across the road. I cleared lots of snow off my car and put the windscreen cover in place so I don't have to think about clearing lots more in the morning.
A busy morning with support team for our visitors. Great support and all going well.
Three good things
1. Family coming for supper and leaving little guy so I don't have to worry about snowy drive in the morning.
2. Sewing project tonight.... adjusting a dress for a good friend's family celebration at the weekend.
3. Walk to the shops for some pasta.... easy supper for all.