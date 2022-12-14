Cuddles and more

Watching children's TV he snuggled in beside me.... very warm and cosy and I was dozing too when Allan got back from the paper shop. 😂

Teeth working their way through little gums! You forget about it 30 years on. But he woke up happy and plenty people to entertain him with our Ukrainian visitors who think he's so cute 😊

Three good things

1. Looked out at 6am and smiled at the overnight snow as I didn't have to go out in it.

2. The overnight teams who work to keep things going.

3. Alla, our Ukrainian guest made dinner this evening and how delicious it was



Hope you're safe and cosy wherever you are. 💛