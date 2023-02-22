Previous
Cousin chat by sarah19
Photo 2820

Cousin chat

Neil has been with us today and unexpectedly David Jenn and the big boy cousins came online to say hello. Look closely.....
It took a few minutes before realised it was Connor and Finnley chatting to him.... it's been a long time since August when they were together....but lovely to catch up.
Three good things
1. Feeling better and up early for collecting Neil.
2. An unexpected visit from an elderly neighbour.
3. A wee glass of wine while watching 'The Repair Shop' and then to bed. Hoping little guy sleeps well.
