Evie looking cosy

She has a new dressing gown and clearly loves it! We've had a few lovely chats these last few weeks and she enjoys reading her books to us with Mum sharing on WhatsApp. Temperatures are a little cooler over there now so she is well prepared!

Three good things

1. Birthdays for my sister Sheila, and our very good friend Morag who was the best possible neighbour to Mum.....actually it was a very mutual relationship.

2. Lunch in Inverurie with Allan, and some lovely paintings in the gallery area done by a talented friend.

3. Neil having a day with his mum.