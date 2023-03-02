Aconites.... memories of my Mum

We were walking back from the village centre today and I suddenly noticed these aconites in a garden. I couldn't pass by without taking the photo. My mum loved these, they were the first sign of Spring in her garden, and she had a lovely poem about them in a little book written by a lady she knew and admired very much.

I had a copy of the book too.....so the task for the next few days is to find where I might have put it!!!

Three good things

1. A lovely day with Neil. He's had an ear infection so no swimming for a few weeks.

2. He was singing all the way to meet his Dad at the end of the day 😄

3. Delicious chicken casserole for dinner....and enough for Neil and family to take home!!