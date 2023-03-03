keeping company

A new orchid to add to my collection. Some friends just don't want to take orchids on as they say they always die. Well sometimes mine don't succeed but I feel like they just take time.

The one on the left I have had for over two years and it clearly likes the space. This is a third lot of flowering.

The new one was part of the table display at a service for The World Day of Prayer at church (on Friday).....just catching up. I thought it was very pretty and similar colours to the one on a windowsill in the house. So hopefully they will be happy together.

Three good things

1. Gentle dentist did a repair job on a broken part of a tooth this morning.

2. Catching up time - I love Fridays.

3. New curtains for the window half way up the stairs....I do like them.