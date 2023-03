Colour burst

A trip to the supermarket always feels better with some flowers. I laugh at the way tulips shoot up when in a vase.....and a couple of roses left over from another vase.

Three good things

1. An interesting day.... heading out in search of a mirror for the stair wall. No joy but enjoyed a wee Aberdeenshire drive.

2. Mr B's cold seems a bit better.

3. Time to tidy up.... when I'm in that frame of mind it's amazing what gets done.