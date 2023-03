Cute camel

Searching for images and information in the classroom for next week......

I had a solitary day in school as all the permanent staff were on strike today.

All rather tricky ..... I had time to organise resources and my own materials before next week. That will be my last Mon -Tues session for now.

Three good things

1. The new teacher popped in for some resources - nice to chat.

2. Lunchtime chat with head teacher.

3. Home early, and Pilates later.