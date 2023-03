Ground level hellebore

At ground level to get the best view of the rather fragile flower head. But it has never actually flowered before. But for the record.....

Three good things

1. Back to school and a happy day - we created some Egyptian hieroglyphic name art, rather messy with pastel crayons, but lovely that we completed the activity for display before home time.

2. Dinner from yesterday 😄

3. Early to bed......