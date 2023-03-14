And a little bit more white

Yesterday was very mild and it was great to see green grass and black driveway.

But not long after breakfast there were heavy blustery snow showers again ....... and after lunch it really couldn't make up it's mind. Walking to call on a friend it looked quite fresh across the park.

Three good things

1. The construction people are pretty busy just along the road. Constant humm of their vehicles encouraging us to go upstairs lots to see the latest developments.

2. A walk to a friend's house to help her prepare bedrooms for family coming soon.

3. Pilates online....saved me driving in the dark. Still not sure how the little side roads are doing.