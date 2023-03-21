Happy Birthday David

So today it's his 40th birthday.

I can't believe all these years have passed but what a lot of adventures he has had. This was when he was a few months old and that smile has remained over the years, happy in himself and always keen to have others laughing with him.

Of course not easy to 'celebrate' when he and Jenn and their little guys are in China, but we have got used to the international things and we make the most of 'together times' whenever they are possible.

Three good things

1. Memories...... life-changing when No 1 son is born.

2. Proud of so much that he has achieved over the years.

3. He is surrounded by love with Jenn, Connor and FInnley.