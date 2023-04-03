Joy.... recreating with my Christmas wreath

I saved a few of the strongest elements from the Christmas wreath workshop and had fun adding flowers from the garden to create an Easter celebration.

Rather pleased with the result and it works nicely on our front door.

Three good things

1. A lot of fresh air.... some people from the local church were giving 'Easter Gifts' to passers by in the town centre and by the Co-op.

A pretty card with details of the services being held this week, a hot cross bun, mini chocolate egg and a daffodil. I was helping part of the day, it was rather chilly even though the sun was shining!!

1. Some lovely grateful people who appreciated the gesture.

2. Getting to know each other better.

3. A long soak in a hot bath when I got home 🥰