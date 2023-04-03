Previous
Joy.... recreating with my Christmas wreath by sarah19
Joy.... recreating with my Christmas wreath

I saved a few of the strongest elements from the Christmas wreath workshop and had fun adding flowers from the garden to create an Easter celebration.
Rather pleased with the result and it works nicely on our front door.
Three good things
1. A lot of fresh air.... some people from the local church were giving 'Easter Gifts' to passers by in the town centre and by the Co-op.
A pretty card with details of the services being held this week, a hot cross bun, mini chocolate egg and a daffodil. I was helping part of the day, it was rather chilly even though the sun was shining!!
Three good things
1. Some lovely grateful people who appreciated the gesture.
2. Getting to know each other better.
3. A long soak in a hot bath when I got home 🥰
Sarah Bremner

Boxplayer ace
Beautiful.
April 3rd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow that’s a stunner …..very Easter festive!
April 3rd, 2023  
