Three special guys

Not many more days like this with their house move in the next few weeks. So we decided to go to NTS Fyvie Castle as Jonathan and Sarah hadn't been before. It was slightly damp when we arrived but we had time for coffee before the tour.

Three good things

1. We had a superb tour guide who was such an excellent story teller.

2. Neil and I decided to do something different, and had lots of fun outdoors, sheltering under the huge trees when the rain came on. It was lovely!! Marquee construction, three horses with riders, lots of birds and bees....😄😄

3. Gardening time after lunch!! A bit more path edging....hard work as it has just been growing for a few years!!! And in the big circle flowerbed lots of weed clearing.... Willowherb, Stickywillow, couchgrass and more!!! Looking better 🤔