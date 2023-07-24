A very special day

Today we were at The Royal Festival Hall in London for Susannah's graduation ceremony for her M.A. from King's College London.

One of her friends was happy to take some photos for us 😊

We're so proud of her for working so hard to achieve this, while working in The Netherlands, and all the distance/remote learning.

It was lovely to meet her special friends, Clare (from Canada) and Nicky ( from Abu Dhabi) who had also been learning remotely.

Three good things

1. A wonderful celebration day meeting new people.

2. A lovely lunch with the families of friends.

3. The weather was just fine!!