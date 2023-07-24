Previous
A very special day by sarah19
Photo 2965

A very special day

Today we were at The Royal Festival Hall in London for Susannah's graduation ceremony for her M.A. from King's College London.
One of her friends was happy to take some photos for us 😊
We're so proud of her for working so hard to achieve this, while working in The Netherlands, and all the distance/remote learning.
It was lovely to meet her special friends, Clare (from Canada) and Nicky ( from Abu Dhabi) who had also been learning remotely.
Three good things
1. A wonderful celebration day meeting new people.
2. A lovely lunch with the families of friends.
3. The weather was just fine!!
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise