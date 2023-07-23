Previous
London view by sarah19
Photo 2967

London view

I think it might have been better going to the city earlier in the day. But we did see places we had not visited before and met Susannah and her friend Claire. It was a lovely warm day for us Scots!!!
Three good things
1. Lively church service in the morning and a cool and gentle musical service at St Martin-in-the-Field at the end of a hot afternoon.
2. A visit to The War Rooms. I made an early exit as I found it quite claustrophobic but the others enjoyed it.
3. Buzzing atmosphere at an Italian eatery and back to our hotel to prepare for the next day.
Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Pat Knowles ace
So long since I was in London but the best place for photos. We’re you allowed to take photos in the War Rooms…..I’m guessing not.
August 3rd, 2023  
