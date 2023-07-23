London view

I think it might have been better going to the city earlier in the day. But we did see places we had not visited before and met Susannah and her friend Claire. It was a lovely warm day for us Scots!!!

Three good things

1. Lively church service in the morning and a cool and gentle musical service at St Martin-in-the-Field at the end of a hot afternoon.

2. A visit to The War Rooms. I made an early exit as I found it quite claustrophobic but the others enjoyed it.

3. Buzzing atmosphere at an Italian eatery and back to our hotel to prepare for the next day.