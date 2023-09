Bennachie from the train

Lovely view from the train home after a lovely day in Aberdeen. We had a few things to do and a few things to get and finished with a lovely lunch at ASK. Portions way too large in one go.

Three good things

1 the last parking space at the station in Inverurie... Allan guided me in!!!

2. Leisurely Lakeland visit for items on the list and more

3. Sorting and mending my wool basket and threads envelope. So many colours.