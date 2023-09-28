Sweet update

A lovely update from Marina, our Ukrainian friend who was nanny to grandsons in Kiev a decade ago. This is Andrey her own little guy who is now three months old.

She was in Scotland last summer and we had lovely get together times. Hope we can meet up again before too long and he can flourish in a peaceful country with his parents.

Three good things

1. A very good sleep..... early to bed and crashed out.

2. Long WhatsApp catch up with Susannah.

3. Another phase in the hall refurbishment. And working out what next 😂