A change of scene by sarah19
A change of scene

It's amazing how changing pictures etc can give a fresh perspective on a space.
This is in our hall.....the poppy picture was a gift from Allan after he had been made redundant, just a short time after we had moved in to our house. It was a miracle that we managed to scrape together enough to actually put in an offer.....and it was accepted. Of course we didn't know then that less than a year later he would not have a job to go to!!!! But the poppy picture has its own story and it was good to be reminded of this when I moved it to a different space. I think I should write a book. 😊
Three good things
1. Another productive day. ... a bit of creativity and the wallpaper covered the space needed.
2. A trip to the Meldrum Pantry....the food bank in our little town....and we were able to contribute some left over bags of apples from Pitmedden Garden.
3. Fresh strawberries after dinner..... locally grown and simply the best.
Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Dianne
Yes you should write a book - I always love to read your commentary and positive thoughts.
September 29th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner
@dide oh what a lovely comment. Thank you 😊.
I am surrounded by lovely gifts and items that are so significant and feel very blessed. XX
September 29th, 2023  
Judith Johnson
It looks wonderful above the bookcase
September 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Takes its place well above the bookcase ! Such a lovely painting!
September 29th, 2023  
