A change of scene

It's amazing how changing pictures etc can give a fresh perspective on a space.

This is in our hall.....the poppy picture was a gift from Allan after he had been made redundant, just a short time after we had moved in to our house. It was a miracle that we managed to scrape together enough to actually put in an offer.....and it was accepted. Of course we didn't know then that less than a year later he would not have a job to go to!!!! But the poppy picture has its own story and it was good to be reminded of this when I moved it to a different space. I think I should write a book. 😊

Three good things

1. Another productive day. ... a bit of creativity and the wallpaper covered the space needed.

2. A trip to the Meldrum Pantry....the food bank in our little town....and we were able to contribute some left over bags of apples from Pitmedden Garden.

3. Fresh strawberries after dinner..... locally grown and simply the best.