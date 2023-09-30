St Matthews Open Day

This lovely little church is just along the road from our house and there was an Open Day today.

This year marks 160 years since the dedication of the present Church. To mark this anniversary the congregation are holding a special service of thanksgiving on Sunday.

In recent years there has been a lot of work done to update/refurbish the inside of the building and today it was full of flowers, displays of historical documents and silverware. Nice to gather with others for a cuppa and some delicious nibbles.

Three good things

1. Refurbishment continuing...😂😂.... reconstructed two of the sofa cushions and much more comfortable!!!

2. Ironing catch up.

3. Stillness in the garden this evening. 😊