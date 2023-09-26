Previous
Evie's new mice. by sarah19
Photo 3033

Evie's new mice.

Just for the record.....had a lovely chat with Evie and her Mum today. And good to see that the little mice characters we posted ten days ago arrived today. Neil has a pair too and we have two here ( see 14th!)
Three good things
1. Almost finished my wallpapering in the hall. Final roll of paper on the way thanks to John Lewis. We do miss the store in Aberdeen but some by post items are great!!
2. Enjoying the layout in the kitchen since we had new radiators installed.
3. Knitting..... haven't done much for a while but better get a move on or Evie will not get much wear out of it!!!
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Sarah Bremner

Maggiemae ace
Perfect little Evie space and delightful characters! Someone is so clever!
September 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Precious!
September 26th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
What delightful mice, I’m sure little Evie will have so much fun with them. Love how she has them lined up waiting for toast!
September 26th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh they are so sweet!
September 26th, 2023  
