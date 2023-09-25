Previous
Bouquets by our Apple Tent
Photo 3032

Bouquets by our Apple Tent

From yesterday.....such a good sleep last night after the long busy day.
Three good things
1. No rush in the morning.
2. More wallpapering..... going quite well.
3. Salmon and fennel risotto for dinner, and strawberries later...... early to bed 😊
Sarah Bremner

