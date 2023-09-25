Sign up
Previous
Photo 3032
Bouquets by our Apple Tent
From yesterday.....such a good sleep last night after the long busy day.
Three good things
1. No rush in the morning.
2. More wallpapering..... going quite well.
3. Salmon and fennel risotto for dinner, and strawberries later...... early to bed 😊
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011.
