A lovely break with friends

So Apple Sunday seemed to go pretty well. Lots of apples, lots of activities, lots of different tasks to help with and more.

I was just heading to the coffee stall for a break when I met Mariam's Mum and Dad. They are like second parents to Laura as Mariam has been one of her best friends since she went to Inverurie Academy when she was twelve!!!

Hadn't seen them for several months so lots of catching up to do! And they had friends with them so one of them took the photo 😊

Three good things

1. No rain and no problems with parking in the field.

2. Delicious sticky toffee apple cake with my cup of tea.

3. Not too late getting home....and lovely relaxed dinner together.