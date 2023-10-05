Previous
Sweet little leftovers by sarah19
Photo 3042

Sweet little leftovers

We were at a supermarket today and Allan asked if I was going to buy flowers. Sometimes I do! So today I selected some red roses and gypsophila -works nicely in our lounge.
The larger vase looks great but so does the little leftover posy. You don't need so much.... it's true of many things........
Three good things
1. Lovely catch up cuppa with a great friend.
2. Shoe box filling for a Christmas charity in Eastern Europe.
3. Shortbread for housegroup cuppa....I hadn't made it for ages but enjoyed by all.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
I agree that there is something special about a little arrangement.
October 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely - I always think that these little poses of flowers are so sweet in the home and nearly enjoy them better that the big bouquet . I do not buy cut flowers over the summer months , but now is the time to brighten the home again !
October 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise