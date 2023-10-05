Sweet little leftovers

We were at a supermarket today and Allan asked if I was going to buy flowers. Sometimes I do! So today I selected some red roses and gypsophila -works nicely in our lounge.

The larger vase looks great but so does the little leftover posy. You don't need so much.... it's true of many things........

Three good things

1. Lovely catch up cuppa with a great friend.

2. Shoe box filling for a Christmas charity in Eastern Europe.

3. Shortbread for housegroup cuppa....I hadn't made it for ages but enjoyed by all.