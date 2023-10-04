Gertrude Jekyll

Blooming marvellous......😂😂......that was a company that sold fun outfits for 'mums to be' when I was at that phase in life.

Gertrude Jekyll is such a lovely rose and has grown really tall this season. There are lots of blooms and lots of buds..... can't decide whether to cut them and enjoy them indoors or just let them be happy in the flowerbed 🤔

Three good things

1. Fun chat with Evie after breakfast. She took me right outdoors to show me her playhouse in the garden. And was letting me taste her dinner!!! And all via mobile phone. It's amazing!

2. Gentle drive to Elgin in spite of the rain. Not too much traffic and reached the garage in good time. Just a computer update on an emergency signal which I hopefully will not need!

3. Cheese scone and pot of tea at 'Johnston of Elgin' coffee place. Glad their food is super and reasonably priced. Their beautiful and luxurious wooden clothes are rather beyond my budget!

