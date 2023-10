Happy Cyclamen

I'm enjoying this surviver on the table, and I hope my friend Ellie is enjoying her one too.

Perhaps I should give the one I was given a fresh start of new compost and put it here too.

Three good things

1. Ordered a final roll of wallpaper for the hall.

2. Cleared the ironing pile and not much to do for Jonathan and family coming at the weekend..... weather permitting.....

3. Long chat with siblings on zoom. Almost three years and we still keep in touch every fortnight. 😄