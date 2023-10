Having a lovely break

In Perth (Australia) meeting friends, exploring with Evie and football 🤔 60000 crowd at the ladies game, Australia and The Phillipines. Evie was very happy as Mary Fowler scored the first goal.

Three good things

1. Extra hour to sleep.....but I didn't actually.

2. A walk to the shop.... needed milk and bread.

3. A bit of a cookathon going on in the kitchen..

I made a honey and apple roulade and Allan made chicken, red pepper and pine nuts dish with spaghetti.