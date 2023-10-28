Previous
I was looking for my knitting needle between the cushions on the sofa this morning.....and found this lovely earring that I thought I had lost outdoors......retraced steps ages ago but no sign of it. So glad I knew exactly where I had put the partner one.
Three good things
1. Tumble dryer.....lots of finishing items today.
2. Filled my car with petrol before the garage closed at lunchtime. I worked out that our trip to Tain only cost £33. That's okay.
3. Prep for a sewing workshop.....my friend sent me a link to watch so I'm feeling much more confident now!!!
Sarah Bremner

Pat Knowles ace
Good find….hope you still have the other one although these days you could easily just wear one!
October 28th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
@happypat yes I did Pat. It was safely in a little dish in our en suite. So pleased 😊
October 28th, 2023  
